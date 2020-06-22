David Charles Diepdael
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diepdael, David Charles

It is with deep sadness that the family of David Charles ("the Ironman") Diepdael announces his passing on June 4th, 2020, at the age of
59. David is remembered as a loving father, son and brother, and a welcoming friend to anyone in need. He was an exceptional machinist, working most notably in Williams Lake, BC before opening Ironman Machine Works in Golden.
He ran Ironman successfully for over a decade before deciding on a simpler life, to seize every day. At the time of his passing, David lived in Prince George, where he had spent some of the best years of his life, and where his father, Jack Tuttle rests.
David is predeceased by father-in-law, Al Hourie, and his mother, Faye Hourie, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his sister, Shannon, brother, Greg, his four children, Ryan, Christopher, Nicole (Coco) and Dominic, grandson Jeremiah, and stepchildren Paige, Chase and Daphanie.
David's memory is cherished deeply in our hearts--for his family values, his brilliant mind, his beaming smile and disarming laugh. He took great pains to ensure the best parts of himself live on through all of us, and we are very proud of him.
An intimate, informal service will take place June 27th in the Kootenay, BC region. Please email nicola@ainapsa.ca for details.
















To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved