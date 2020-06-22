Diepdael, David Charles
It is with deep sadness that the family of David Charles ("the Ironman") Diepdael announces his passing on June 4th, 2020, at the age of
59. David is remembered as a loving father, son and brother, and a welcoming friend to anyone in need. He was an exceptional machinist, working most notably in Williams Lake, BC before opening Ironman Machine Works in Golden.
He ran Ironman successfully for over a decade before deciding on a simpler life, to seize every day. At the time of his passing, David lived in Prince George, where he had spent some of the best years of his life, and where his father, Jack Tuttle rests.
David is predeceased by father-in-law, Al Hourie, and his mother, Faye Hourie, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his sister, Shannon, brother, Greg, his four children, Ryan, Christopher, Nicole (Coco) and Dominic, grandson Jeremiah, and stepchildren Paige, Chase and Daphanie.
David's memory is cherished deeply in our hearts--for his family values, his brilliant mind, his beaming smile and disarming laugh. He took great pains to ensure the best parts of himself live on through all of us, and we are very proud of him.
An intimate, informal service will take place June 27th in the Kootenay, BC region. Please email nicola@ainapsa.ca for details.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 22, 2020.