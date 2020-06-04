DAVID MELVIN CROFT



July 17, 1941 -

June 2 , 2020



Born July 17, 1941 in Luscar Alberta, the second of three children born to William John Croft and Mary Julie Croft. David's family moved to Vancouver in 1942 and then on to Prince George in 1951. David received his schooling in Prince George at the Sacred Heart School and later King George V.

He joined the Royal Canadian Navy in 1959 and was stationed in Cornwallis Nova Scotia and later Victoria B.C., where he became a member of the Naden Marching Band. David left the service in 1961.

He joined the Royal Canadian Legion and has received his 55 year membership pin.

When David returned to Prince George after his Navy stint, he began work in the transportation industry owning and operating delivery service vehicles as well as contracting for Canada Post. In 1982 he sold his interests in the trucking business and became a fulltime Canada Post employee. He became a full time letter carrier and an inside assistant until his retirement in 2002.

In August 1965, David married Faye and together they had two beautiful children David Jr. born in 1967 and Kimberley Ann born in 1970. They enjoyed travelling and many of their holidays included visits to Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific and most parts of Western United States. He particularly liked cruising and spending winters in the warmer climates of Southern California and Arizona. They recently went to Europe on a cruise with the family and he particularly enjoyed the company of his two youngest granddaughters, the apples of his eye.

He spent many hours at coffee with his friends of many years, and then would spend many hours doing crosswords from the local paper.

His two children David (Maria) and Kimberley (Peter) were always his pride and joy and they blessed him with five beautiful granddaughters; Roxanne, Tiffany, Vienna, Farrah and Claudelle Avry. He has one remaining sibling his brother Ken Croft (Liza) and his forever friends are Brian & Audrey Kerr, Bruce & Marilyn Rayner , John & Cathy Bilbrough, Carl & Helen Pitchko and all the boys at the mall coffee bar. David was predeceased by his parents and older brother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House. A memorial Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

