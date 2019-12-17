David Girroir
David Warren Girroir was born in Prince George on July 22, 1974 and passed away Dec 5, 2019. David is survived by parents Jack Girroir and mother Jessie Massettoe, sister Cheryl Girroir and daughters Clarissa Adolph and Shania Egnell, and grandchildren Nicolas Adolph and Tyler Adolph. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and many relatives. David is predeceased by his grandparents George Archibald and Doris Judge, Amos and Nettie Massettoe, sister Wendy Girroir and brothers Wilbert Girroir, Jonathan Girroir, and his soul mate Donna Prince.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019