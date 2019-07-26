Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Griffin. View Sign Obituary

July 22, 1945 - June 27, 2019 Born and raised in Prince George, moved to Terrace in 1965 and started his family with Irene Squires and raised 3 sons: David Jr., Mancel and Roderick and daughter, Lena. Predeceased by parents Jessie and Mancel, brothers Oliver and Jim. Relocated to Prince George in the 90's. He passed unexpectedly in his sleep leaving to mourn his long time companion of 20 years, Nora Acayen and daughter Kayla, brother Tom and sisters Doris and Alice, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All will cherish many memories of this gentle soul. Services to be announced at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 26 to July 27, 2019

