McCOY, David Charles Aug 16, 1940 - Mar 11, 2020 It is with unfortunate sadness that the family of David Charles McCoy announces his passing on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 79. After experiencing many of life's battles and lessons, David retired to country living in Longworth, BC, Canada, living life the way he wanted with the freedom to choose. Formerly a skilled Cat operator whom worked on many forestry and government highway projects in Western Canada, his later ambitions were simply the love of nature's fish and wildlife that surrounded his country property. David will be remembered by sons William and Barry, ex-wife Dorothy, granddaughter Antasia (Randal), great grandchildren Harlyn and Stylez, granddaughter Candace and her family, surviving brother Robert (Iris) and their families, predeceased by brother Wayne and the many numerous friends and unmentioned family members who knew David was great at telling you a questionable story that "just might be true". In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the World Wildlife Fund and/or the Save the Salmon initiatives in British Columbia. A Celebration of Life will be held in Longworth, BC at a later date this spring.





