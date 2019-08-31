DEBORAH ANN MAKOWSKI passed away in Vancouver B.C. on August 15, 2019 at the age of 62 years. She is survived by her two children; Stacey and Mark Makowski, grandchildren; Christine Contois, Tyrone Makowski and Angel West. Deborah is also survived by her brothers Dominic and Carl Frederick and numerous other family members, She was predeceased by her Son Shane Collins Frederick, Parents Dominic and Teresa (Joseph) Frederick, brothers; Francis Russell, Robert and Michael and Sister Charlotte. A wake gathering will be held on Tuesday September 3, 2019 starting at 10:00 am at 1035 Sewh Road (Shelley) followed by her funeral service on Wednesday September 4th, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019