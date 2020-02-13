Debra Leah (Downie) DWYER April 28, 1957- February 2, 2020 Deb passed away February 2, 2020 in UNBC Hospital with her family by her side. Debbie had struggled for the last two years with Lupus, Fibrosis, and more recently, heart issues. She was known to be fiercely loyal to those close to her. Not only people, but also her pets. Her baking at Christmas was unsurpassed by no one, using old traditional family favourite recipes, and the occasional new one. Those who received a sampling were delighted ! Debbie was predeceased by her Dad (Ed), Mom, (Mavis & Don Schneider), and her grandparents. She leaves behind her devoted, loving husband of 34 years, Dan, and two sons, Duane & Sean. Grandkids Skylar ( Kylea) , Sierra, and Kaitlyn. Great Grands, Kinley and Lyncoln. Brothers Sheldon (Cathie), Curtis (Michelle). Dan's parents, John and Mary Dwyer, brothers in law Mike (Cindy) and Tim. Numerous Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, and Great nieces. Debbie will be missed by all. She left us too soon. Sleep well Deb. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Debbie's name to the SPCA. Remember: I'm the Boss of all of you! Celebration of Life will be held at the Westwood Pub on February 22nd, from 12 - 3 PM.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020