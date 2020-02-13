Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debra Dwyer. View Sign Obituary

Debra Leah (Downie) DWYER April 28, 1957- February 2, 2020 Deb passed away February 2, 2020 in UNBC Hospital with her family by her side. Debbie had struggled for the last two years with Lupus, Fibrosis, and more recently, heart issues. She was known to be fiercely loyal to those close to her. Not only people, but also her pets. Her baking at Christmas was unsurpassed by no one, using old traditional family favourite recipes, and the occasional new one. Those who received a sampling were delighted ! Debbie was predeceased by her Dad (Ed), Mom, (Mavis & Don Schneider), and her grandparents. She leaves behind her devoted, loving husband of 34 years, Dan, and two sons, Duane & Sean. Grandkids Skylar ( Kylea) , Sierra, and Kaitlyn. Great Grands, Kinley and Lyncoln. Brothers Sheldon (Cathie), Curtis (Michelle). Dan's parents, John and Mary Dwyer, brothers in law Mike (Cindy) and Tim. Numerous Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, and Great nieces. Debbie will be missed by all. She left us too soon. Sleep well Deb. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Debbie's name to the SPCA. Remember: I'm the Boss of all of you! Celebration of Life will be held at the Westwood Pub on February 22nd, from 12 - 3 PM.





April 28, 1957- February 2, 2020 Deb passed away February 2, 2020 in UNBC Hospital with her family by her side. Debbie had struggled for the last two years with Lupus, Fibrosis, and more recently, heart issues. She was known to be fiercely loyal to those close to her. Not only people, but also her pets. Her baking at Christmas was unsurpassed by no one, using old traditional family favourite recipes, and the occasional new one. Those who received a sampling were delighted ! Debbie was predeceased by her Dad (Ed), Mom, (Mavis & Don Schneider), and her grandparents. She leaves behind her devoted, loving husband of 34 years, Dan, and two sons, Duane & Sean. Grandkids Skylar ( Kylea) , Sierra, and Kaitlyn. Great Grands, Kinley and Lyncoln. Brothers Sheldon (Cathie), Curtis (Michelle). Dan's parents, John and Mary Dwyer, brothers in law Mike (Cindy) and Tim. Numerous Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews, and Great nieces. Debbie will be missed by all. She left us too soon.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Debbie's name to the SPCA.Celebration of Life will be held at the Westwood Pub on February 22nd, from 12 - 3 PM. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close