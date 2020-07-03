Debra Ellaine Bragg



June 1, 1957 - May 24, 2020



It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Ellaine Bragg on May 24, 2020 at age 62, following a 2.5 year battle with cancer. Debra travelled her journey with an unspeakable amount of confidence, strength and bravery, and will always be remembered as an inspiration to all who knew her. Her generous spirit and unquestionable love shows us that angels really do walk the earth.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 33 years Wayne; daughter Christine (Michael); grandson and "Her Little Buddy" David; sister Michelle; and numerous other relatives and friends, who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her mother Doris; father Lorne; sister Dawn; and son Michael.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the BC Cancer Centre oncology team and the doctors and nursing staff at UHNBC for their kind and compassionate care during Debra's last days. Your support and guidance during this difficult time will never be forgotten.

There will be no service, as per Debra's request. As an expression of sympathy, memorial tributes may be made directly to your favorite charity in Debra's name.

