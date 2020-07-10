It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Debra Florence Marie Vandenboer.



As a child, Debra moved around with her family from Dawson Creek, Sechelt and McBride. From a young age Debra always strove to do the best at whatever she did from candy striper to cheerleader, basketball, curling, golfing, and skiing among many other passions.



She attended college in both Prince George and Vancouver and received her diploma as a Registered Nurse from Langara College. She worked as an RN in Prince George while caring for her family and later returned to school via distance education. She graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Victoria and continued her career in Healthcare moving into a position as Assistant Manager of Home and Community Care before her retirement in Kamloops, BC.







Debra is predeceased by her father Frank Hall and brother Darren Hall. Debra is survived by her husband John, her son Jody (Kerry), her daughter Jennifer (Ryan); grandchildren Kai, Coen, Benson & Henrik; Mother, Lillian Hall; sisters Heather and Pamela, and her many nieces and nephews.



To honor of her wishes there will be no service and we will be hosting a luncheon for immediate family.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated.



