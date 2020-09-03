1/1
Delbert Tolsdorf
Delbert Tolsdorf Delbert Tolsdorf of Kamloops BC past away suddenly on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his partner of many years Pamela McLean, son Nelson, daughter A'lon, grandchildren Branden, Ashley, Grayson and Gunnar, sisters Jeanette, Maxine (Bill), brothers John, Tony (Lynda) and many friends. Del touched so many lives with his friendship and caring ways. He will be forever missed and loved. Rest in Peace my love. No service is planned at this time. Memorial contribution can be made to the BC SPCA. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com. (250) 377-8225



Published in Prince George Citizen from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
