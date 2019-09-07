LAPOINTE Delia Elizabeth It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Delia Lapointe on September 3, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Delia will be lovingly remembered by her children, Maurice (Monika), Marie-Claire Charbonneau (John), Marie-Rose Kostyniuk (Al) and Guy (Inge); as well as grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren; siblings; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Armand; sons, Raymond and Denis; three infants and 4 siblings. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 12810 - 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.connelly-mckinley.com Connelly-McKinley Downtown Chapel (780) 422-2222
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019