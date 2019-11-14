Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Wickes. View Sign Obituary

Delores Viola Wickes September 22, 1933- November 4, 2019 For 86 years the world got to enjoy you. Delores passed peacefully with her family surrounding her. She was truly loved by all and we'll treasure every memory. Her firecracker personality and BIG, BIG love for her family that she showed every day will be remembered forever. She was always the life of the party and brought so much laughter everywhere she went. Delores was a part of this community since 1943 and was one of the founding members of PGARA Speedway when they started with the dirt track. She was married to Lloyd her teen sweetheart for 67 years. She was the mother of 9 children and grandmother and great grandma to 41 children. Very special thanks to Cynthia, Penny and the entire hospice staff for your amazing care.





