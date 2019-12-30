Delvin Blackstock
Delvin Blackstock (Del) peacefully passed on December 26th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the first Indigenous forest ranger in British Columbia. Thank you to the doctors and nurses in hospital emergency and floor 3 south. Thank you to our great neighbors Janet & Curtis Gatkzke; and Don & Brenda McKenzie. There will be no funeral, by request, but Del wished donations to the Prince George Hospital Centre Foundation or SPCA.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020