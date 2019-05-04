On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Mr. Denis Serge Therrien of Osoyoos passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer at the age of 63 years. Denis will be fondly remembered by his loving family including wife Marie; son Paul (Tric) and grandchildren Coby, Clara and Logan; son Dan (Shylah) and grandchildren Aiden and Bria; daughter Nicky (Travis); sister Suzanne and brother Gerry. Denis worked as project manager for International Quest Engineering in Prince George until he fully retired in 2017. He enjoyed woodworking and drafting house plans. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2019