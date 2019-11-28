Denis Vandal
Denis Vandal passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Fort St. John at the age of 79.
Denis is survived by his loving wife; Debra, along with his children and their spouses; Shauna (Paul) Milne, Tony (Jamie) Vandal, Cory (Misty Gleave) Vandal, and grandchildren; Adam & Tempe Milne, Marcus & Josh Vandal, and Addie Vandal & Kellen Brown. He also leaves 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Monday, December 2 at 1:00pm from Hamre's Funeral Chapel. The family requests that those attending the service wear blue jeans or casual clothes, including baseball caps.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Denis to the Alzheimer's Association or the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019