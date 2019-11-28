Denis Vandal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis Vandal.
Service Information
Hamres Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
10315 - 102 Street
Fort St. John, BC
V1J 4B9
(250)-785-6273
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamres Funeral Chapel & Cremation Center
10315 - 102 Street
Fort St. John, BC V1J 4B9
Obituary

Denis Vandal

Denis Vandal passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Fort St. John at the age of 79.

Denis is survived by his loving wife; Debra, along with his children and their spouses; Shauna (Paul) Milne, Tony (Jamie) Vandal, Cory (Misty Gleave) Vandal, and grandchildren; Adam & Tempe Milne, Marcus & Josh Vandal, and Addie Vandal & Kellen Brown. He also leaves 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Monday, December 2 at 1:00pm from Hamre's Funeral Chapel. The family requests that those attending the service wear blue jeans or casual clothes, including baseball caps.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Denis to the Alzheimer's Association or the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.