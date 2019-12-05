Denis Vandal Denis Vandal passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Fort St. John at the age of 79. Denis is survived by his loving wife; Debra, along with his children and their spouses; Shauna (Paul) Milne, Tony (Jamie) Vandal, Cory (Misty Gleave) Vandal, and grandchildren; Adam & Tempe Milne, Marcus & Josh Vandal, and Addie Vandal & Kellen Brown. He also leaves 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Denis to the Alzheimer's Association or the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund. Condolences may be forwarded through www.hamresfuneral.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019