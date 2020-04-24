Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana Maud Hoy. View Sign Obituary

Diana Maud Hoy



1926-2020



Born on April 8th 1926 in New Westminster BC, Di grew up in the Fraser Canyon, in the small town of Boston Bar BC with parents Phyllis and Robert Flann and sister Beverley Flann. After completing high school in Chilliwack, she attended Normal School in Vancouver and went on to teach in North Bend and New Westminster before giving in to her adventurous side and accepting a position in Fort St James in 1948, where she met and fell in love with Bob Hoy. They were married in the summer of 1949 where she continued to live for the rest of her life. Di actively contributed to the educational and cultural fabric of the town, initiating or contributing to institutions, celebrations and committees, such as the establishment and development of the public library, teaching Sunday school at St Patrick's Anglican church, starting May Days and later working with Sis Robin on the first Caledonia Days, as well as supporting numerous other initiatives. However, Di was a teacher at heart, and her most significant contribution was the gift of education she gave to so many students over the years, continuing even after retirement, tutoring ESL students and adults.

Di and Bob had three cherished children, Susan, David and Michael. Her greatest loss came in 1998, when David was tragically killed while piloting his helicopter near Cunningham Lake.

She was an avid gardener, spending many happy hours planting and cultivating her flowers. Di also enjoyed curling and golfing well into her 80's, playing bridge, and entertaining with Bob both in the house they built on Stuart Lake and on their old boat. A highlight for both of them was spending time with their grandchildren and later their many great grandchildren.

Di was an exceptional person; a loving wife, mother and grandmother, an admirable friend, a master teacher and a contributing member of the community.

She had a delightful sense of humour and a strong moral compass. She blessed us all.

Di is survived by her children Susan (Craig) and Michael (Norma), Lori (wife of David) ;7 grandchildren, Ben (Melissa), Andrew (Christie), Lisa (Brad), Jonathan (Erinn), Mara, Emma (Aaron), Sean (Erin); 14 great grandchildren, Kadance, David, Griffin, Crosby, Kennedy, Rachel, Hannah, Netha, Simon, Henry, Leo, Gavin, Clara and Natalie.

She is predeceased by husband Bob and son David.

