Diane Eugene Both May 18, 1955 to Sept 22, 2019 Diane passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family by her side, at Vancouver General Hospital. Diane was a loving wife. Survived by her partner Patrick Pinko, sister Patricia Bell (Lonnie), Brother Allan Both (Marilyn). Niece Kim McIntosh, nephews Dean Bell, Shayne Bell, and many other nieces and nephews, brother in law Tom Pinko. Her beloved dogs Button and Mandy. She will be greatly missed. No service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019