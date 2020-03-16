Diane Powell
May 30th, 1952 -
February 20th, 2020
On Thursday, February 20th, 2020 Diane Beverly Powell, a mother of one and friend of many, passed away at the age of 67. Diane was a strong and independent woman with a passion for travel that started at a young age. She spent much of her time with many of her friends, Red Hatters and family visiting locations across the globe. Diane worked hard for many years operating small businesses throughout B.C. including Beverly's Bouquets in Prince George. In more recent years she enjoyed time spent in Salmon Arm and the Okanagan hiking, snowshoeing, attending the theatre as well as volunteering for various local events. Diane was predeceased by her brother Alvin and parents Genieve and William Shewchuk. She is survived by her son Dustin Powell and his three children Thomas, Eloise and Joseph; her brothers Robert, Lawerence and Edward (Ted) Shewchuk and many nieces and nephews. Diane will be deeply missed. We would like to invite you to Diane's Celebration of Life. Please visit the following website for updated information and to leave condolences if you wish.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Diane's honor.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020