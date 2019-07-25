Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Stepski. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Diane Stepski

Dec 25,1948 – July 22,2019



Diane Katherine Stepski (nee Rathgeber) went to the 19th tee on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on December 25,1948 in Melville Saskatchewan and passed away at 70 years of age of multiple myeloma.



She is survived by her husband, Edward Stepski, son Adrian (Tina) and son Ryan (Erin), stepson David and grandchildren Dylan, Jaxon, Austin, Jayden and Teren.



Diane is also survived by her sisters, Bev Scissons (Kevin) from Saskatoon Sk, Betty Rathgeber from Toronto Ontario and her brothers, Roger Rathgeber (Doreen) from Yorkton Sk, Lyle Rathgeber (Deloris) from Melville Sk, Darren Rathgeber (Jackie) from Stony Plain Alberta as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents, Victor and Florence Rathgeber, her sister Colleen VanHam and her brother, Melroy Rathgeber.



Diane loved spending time with her family and her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. Golfing was her favourite pastime in summer and could hardly wait for winter to be over so she could get the clubs out.



She loved traveling but spending time in Palm Springs was the highlight of her winter. Diane was a joy to be around with an infectious laugh and positive attitude. She had a very large group of friends and was loved by all of them.



Diane made everyone feel comfortable and her door was always open, especially if you needed a glass of wine!



Funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Assman's Funeral Chapel. A lunch will follow at Kinsmen Hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Society Prince George.

