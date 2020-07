Or Copy this URL to Share

Dear Mom, 10 years have past, but our love never will. With gratitude and love, Amanda (Wayne), Melissa (Clayton & Khloe), Troy (Annie), and the Grandchildren you never got to meet: Elden, Owen, Georgia, Elise, Jacelynn, Kane and Madden.



