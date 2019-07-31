Dimitrios (Jimmy) Vardacostas Prince George 02/19/1935 - 07/26/2019 Jimmy passed away peacefully among family at Simon Fraser Lodge on July 26, 2019. Jimmy was born in Avlonari, Greece on February 19, 1935 to Vasilis and Chrisavyi (Gounaris) Vardacostas. Jimmy is survived by his wife Kathy, children Bill, Christos (Michelle) and Vivian, brother Jean, grandchildren Emma, Ekaterina, Mia, and Ashan. Jimmy is predeceased by his sister Stavroula. The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge, for the excellent care given over the past year and a half. Service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Church (5th and Tabor) at 10:30 am on Saturday August 3rd Followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Bon Voyage (4366 Highway 16 West). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Church
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019