Dolores Turgeon - Courteau, 94, of Kelowna BC passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by three of her daughters, Annette, Ida and Simone.

Born May 11, 1925 in Coderre, Saskatchewan to Edoige and Katherine Matte. Dolores was predeceased by her daughter Ellen; spouses Jeff Turgeon and Jean Courteau; brothers Francis, Leo and Edward Matte; sisters Blanche Knoedler and Ellen Long; son in law Norris Plante; grandchildren Derrick Blackman, Leanne Burchill, Mearl Blackman and Kevin Plante.

Dolores leaves behind her brothers Louis Matte (Rolande), Ted Matte (Gabrielle) and sister in laws Emmy Matte and Maureen Matte.

Dolores also leaves behind 5 daughters, Vivian Turgeon, Annette Turgeon, Ida Watson (Bruce) Simone Burchill (Ric) and Claudette Plante. Dolores was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores was a teacher who taught in Leoville, Spiritwood and Prince George. Together Dolores and Jeff farmed in Saskatchewan and owned Fort Enterprises in Prince George. Dolores was an active lifelong member of the CWL (Prince George and Kelowna) and a strong supporter of community and extended family. Following the death of Jeff, she married Jean Courteau and surrounded her new step family with love, friendship and loyalty.

Dolores was a prayer warrior all of her life. Her Catholic faith supported her strong faith in Jesus and His Mother Mary. Her prayers were always for her children, grandchildren, extended family, friends and community.

During the last decade of her life, Del became a resident of Three Links Manor in Kelowna BC. Del adopted many as part of her extended family and was always grateful for their kindness and attention.

Father Gilbert Bertrand OMI, will lead prayers on Friday October 18th 2019 at 6pm and will celebrate The Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday on October 19th at 10am at St. Mary's parish, 1088 Gillette Street Prince George, BC. Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Catholic Women's League in care of St. Mary's Parish.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019

