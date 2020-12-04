In Loving Memory of



Domenico Mario

Di Benedetto



May 26, 1943 -

November 27, 2020







It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Domenico Di Benedetto on November 27, 2020. He will forever, lovingly be remembered by his daughters, Margarita (Johnny) Angela (Danny) grandchildren, Emma, Domenic and Enzo, sister Silvana (Chris) beloved partner Carol and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.



Domenico was born on May 26, 1943 in Carpanzo, Italy. The family immigrated to Canada in 1957. At the age of 16 and with the help of his father, uncle and friends he designed and built his first house. Building became his passion. Domenico became a meticulous, dedicated builder. Along with his brother Sergio, Domenico Construction and Newborn Homes were born. Domenico, excelled in his trade and was very proud of his accomplishments and workmanship . He will be missed by all his coffee buddies and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family burial was held on Saturday. December 5th. A celebration of life will take place in the spring at a date to be announced.



Rest in peace Domenico.

You will be greatly missed.



