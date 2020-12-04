1/1
Domenico Mario Di Benedetto
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Domenico's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of

Domenico Mario
Di Benedetto

May 26, 1943 -
November 27, 2020



It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Domenico Di Benedetto on November 27, 2020. He will forever, lovingly be remembered by his daughters, Margarita (Johnny) Angela (Danny) grandchildren, Emma, Domenic and Enzo, sister Silvana (Chris) beloved partner Carol and many cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Domenico was born on May 26, 1943 in Carpanzo, Italy. The family immigrated to Canada in 1957. At the age of 16 and with the help of his father, uncle and friends he designed and built his first house. Building became his passion. Domenico became a meticulous, dedicated builder. Along with his brother Sergio, Domenico Construction and Newborn Homes were born. Domenico, excelled in his trade and was very proud of his accomplishments and workmanship . He will be missed by all his coffee buddies and friends. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family burial was held on Saturday. December 5th. A celebration of life will take place in the spring at a date to be announced.

Rest in peace Domenico.
You will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved