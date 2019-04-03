Dominick Lichacz
April 28, 1929 to March 30, 2019
It is with great sorrow that the family of Dominick Lichacz announces his passing. Dom was born in Oakshela, Saskatchewan and passed away in Prince George, BC. He was predeceased by his wife Thelma, son Robert, parents, 6 brothers, and 7 sisters. Survived by sons Donn, Ken (Rita), daughter-in-law Marilyn, sister Marie Arklie, grandson James (Isabel) Delorme, and great-grandchildren Jonathan & Sophia Delrome and many nieces & nephews. Dom worked at Northwood Sawmill for many years, but retired early to enjoy his favorite hobbies, which included fishing and camping. He was a family man who could tell a good story with many humorous jokes and was always ready to lend a helping hand to his sons.
Dad, you're in your happy place now, with you steering and mom driving.
We love and miss you Dad. You were one in a million.
Funeral services will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1pm at Fraserview Crematorium Chapel 3355 Memorial Park Lane.
Fraserview Crematorium
3355 Memorial Park Lane
Prince George, BC V2L4V7
(250) 562-4881
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019