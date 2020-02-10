Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Arthur Seury. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Donald Arthur Seury



December 12 1943 -

January 21, 2020



It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Donald Arthur Seury on Jan 21, 2020. Born December 12, 1943 in Cape Breton, NS, Don was the son of the late Fred and Alma (Standing) Seury. Left to mourn are his only child, Angela Seury (husband Peter Perry and grandsons Chris and Alex), ex-wife and friend Wendy Seury and his sister Judy McLean (husband Brian). Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother, Fred Seury;sister, Dolly Marshall and brother, Gordie Seury



Don served in the Armed Forces from 1962-1984 where he met some friends for life. Thank you to Don Maxfield for being like another brother to him. Another thank you to the whole Crystal Lake crew. He loved every moment he spent out there.



There will be no visitation or service as per request.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local branch of the Canadian Legion.



https://legion.ca/donations

