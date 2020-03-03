Donald Gordon Brodie
September 5, 1928 to
February 3, 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear father Donald Gordon Brodie on February 3, 2020 at the age of 91.
He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn and their daughter Judy Stetch.
He leaves behind his daughters Joyce Robinson (Bryan), Jean Rollins, Julia Stoeckli (John), Dorothy Miller, and his son's Bob (Gayle) and Randy.
He also leaves behind 3 generations of grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on March 27th 2020 at the Loyal Order of Moose Hall 663 Douglas Street, Prince George BC.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. or the
B.C.Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020