Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Higgins. View Sign Obituary

Donald Edward Higgins Donald passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice House on Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife Melita, daughter Catherine Christensen, son Peter (Kathy), grandchildren: Brad Christensen (Zuza), Sheldon (Stefanie), Matthew, Maria (Brett), Carlie (Scott), Aaron (Loan), Sharon (Nolan), Shelby (Austin), Ciara, Xander, Chance, Tommy, Steven and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by: Parents: Frederick and Jeanie (MacKay) Higgins Brothers: David (Reggie), Eric (Edna), Arthur, Bert (Gerry), Kenneth (Bernice), Allan. Sisters: Melissa (Roy) Stevens, Laura (Wes) Imre. We are grateful for the years we were blessed with this loving and caring person we proudly call husband, brother, dad, grandpa, relative and friend. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Rev Dr Bob K Fillier who officiated the celebration of Donald's life on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Trinity United Church in Prince George, BC. The service is archived at





Donald passed away peacefully at Rotary Hospice House on Friday Dec. 6, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his loving wife Melita, daughter Catherine Christensen, son Peter (Kathy), grandchildren: Brad Christensen (Zuza), Sheldon (Stefanie), Matthew, Maria (Brett), Carlie (Scott), Aaron (Loan), Sharon (Nolan), Shelby (Austin), Ciara, Xander, Chance, Tommy, Steven and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by: Parents: Frederick and Jeanie (MacKay) Higgins Brothers: David (Reggie), Eric (Edna), Arthur, Bert (Gerry), Kenneth (Bernice), Allan. Sisters: Melissa (Roy) Stevens, Laura (Wes) Imre. We are grateful for the years we were blessed with this loving and caring person we proudly call husband, brother, dad, grandpa, relative and friend. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Rev Dr Bob K Fillier who officiated the celebration of Donald's life on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Trinity United Church in Prince George, BC. The service is archived at trinitypg.ca - thank you to Donald's nephew Les Stevens (Eva) and son Brian for being there with us. Donald lived an amazing 89 years and has been a great example and inspiration to his family and friends. Born May 22, 1930, he grew up on a homestead farm in southern Manitoba. He enlisted in the Navy in 1948, serving in the Korean War . At the end of his tour he came down with tuberculosis and had a lengthy treatment and rehabilitation that included the removal of two thirds of his right lung! Being such a strong and determined young man, he healed and kept himself fit and healthy throughout his life. He met Melita in December 1955 when he began working at the Unemployment Insurance office in Winnipeg. They began dating in 1957 and married on June 18, 1958, the anniversary of their first date. Through the years they raised Catherine and Peter while Donald worked his way up through the ranks in his career with the federal government. His thirst for learning led him to complete high school through evening courses and achieve a GED. He was ambitious and meticulous in his work and also willing to relocate as opportunities for promotion were available. The family moved many times to cities within Western Canada, until ending up in Prince George, BC in 1971. Donald reached a level in his career that he was happy with and the family found that this was a great place to live. They remained ever since and put down deep roots in the community. Although Donald enjoyed his career and gave it his all, he also planned ahead for retirement very carefully and with great enthusiasm. His plan came together and he retired at age 55. Amazingly he spent more years in retirement than in the career that earned it for him! One of his great passions and pastimes was golf. He certainly played a tremendous amount of golf through the years. Donald and Melita were also avid Square Dancers for many years, something they really enjoyed doing together. Donald studied Foot Reflexology and practiced for 25 years, helping many people experience healing and wellness. Some of his other interests included parapsychology, reading, and gardening, telling corny jokes, watching Star Trek and playing games including Chess, Cribbage, Hearts and Bridge to satisfy his competitive nature. He kept himself plenty busy and wondered how he had ever had time for a job all those years. Humour was always a delightful part of Donald's personality. He loved to make up puns and tell jokes to make people laugh or groan. He would laugh heartily until he had tears upon hearing an exceptionally funny joke! Donald's good health held up until about age 82 before it started to change. By that time early stages of dementia were beginning in his body but going unnoticed. His last several years living with dementia have been starkly different than the great many years that came before. Melita has been so amazing in her care for him with such love and dedication. Donald's last few years have been with the wonderful care givers at Gateway Complex Care as his needs were so great. On Dec. 2, 2019 he had a fall that caused injuries that did not seem life threatening but his body could no longer heal itself and he was moved to the Rotary Hospice House. The staff is incredibly gentle and compassionate, providing comfort as Donald lived his final few days. He passed quietly on the evening of Dec.6, 2019. Melita and Peter were holding his hands as he took his last breath. The loss is heartbreaking but he is now free from the pain and frustration of a body that could no longer work for him and a mind that could no longer think clearly. His family miss him deeply, but have been so lucky to have had such a great husband, father and grandfather. Donald was fiercely independent and strong willed and lived by high morals and principals. He was extremely caring and protective of his family and encouraged them to do their best. He always expressed pride in his children and was very involved with their parenting. His family feels so lucky to have him as a role model and know that he inspired them to try to live up to his example. Donald's life was a life well lived and he will long be remembered with love. A special thanks to all the wonderful staff at Gateway Lodge and Rotary Hospice House, as well as Dr Turski, Dr Siemens and Dr Shepherd who looked after Donald in such a caring and compassionate way. In lieu of flowers please donate to Prince George Hospice Society or Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close