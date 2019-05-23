Donald Robert Leonard May 04, 1955 - May11, 2019 Donny retired 6 months ago from the logging industry hauling logs for over 40 years that was full of shared friendship and many many laughs. He was always there to lend a helping hand no matter what. He finally realized another longtime passion for touring on his motorcycle traveling almost 10,000kms where he had a tragic motorcycle accident in Tonasket, Washington USA. He leaves behind his loving wife, partner, best friend Therese together 45 years, his mother Gertrude Lebrun and her partner Jean-Marie Tremblay, sister Judith-Nicole, brothers Yves (Marie), Bruno (Mona), Remy, and many nieces, nephews and extended family in Ontario. He was predeceased by his father Albert Leonard who left behind his step family Georgette Morin, and children Gerald (Sylvie), Diane (Moreau), Rachel (Norm) McLaughlin. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at the Blackburn Community Hall at 2 pm. It's not the destination; it's the journey. Love Therese
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 23 to May 25, 2019