Donald Robert MacIntyre Donald Robert MacIntyre, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb 6, 2020 in his home at Gateway Lodge in Prince George, BC after living a long and full life. He is survived by his sons Don MacIntyre Jr (Maggie), Randy MacIntyre, sister Margaret Cobb and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by Marion MacIntyre, brother Guy MacIntyre, brother Lawrence MacIntyre and cousin Ferne Lippert. Don was born on March 5, 1927 on the family farm near Tate, Saskatchewan to James MacIntyre and Violet Gallagher MacIntyre. He was one of 4 children. As a young man Don worked on the family farm with his dad. Farming was tough during these years and he eventually struck out on his own, becoming a certified plumber. He married Marion Ozmun and they raised two sons together in BC. Eventually they drifted apart and Don moved to Ontario where he worked as a sheet metal fabricator. Don spent many years traveling, dancing and enjoying life with Marion and later his cousin, Ferne Lippert. He was very musical and played the guitar and banjo. Don was a Mason for over 50 years. He was known for his gentle, kind personality and love of music and will be greatly missed.





