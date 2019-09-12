Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald McGregor. View Sign Obituary

Donald William McGregor January 5, 1943- August 29, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Donald William McGregor, aged 76, on Saturday August 29th, 2019 at Rocky Mountain Care Home in Fernie, BC. Donald was born in Thunder Bay Ontario and moved at a young age with his parents Deloss and Helen McGregor along with his twin brother Gary to Jasper, Alberta. Donald spent his formative years loving the outdoor life in the Rocky Mountains - most of Don's time was spent alongside his twin brother, training and competing in all aspects of skiing. Don spent a brief time at Montana State University where he thought of pursuing his love of photography fulltime - he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and left post secondary to join the railway workforce - spending his next 35 years working for BC Rail as a Conductor. Donald moved to Prince George with his former wife Carol; where they raised their three children. An avid outdoorsman - many fond memories of fishing and camping trips with friends and family punctuate this time. Donald continued to work for BC Rail and moved on to the communities of Kamloops, Lillooet, Ashcroft and Barriere - when not working - he was always researching and planning his next outdoor adventure. Always the one to document his trips with his camera - his love of biking and photos was a constant throughout his life. After retiring, Donald turned his adventurous soul to travelling - spending many winters in Mexico, Thailand and the Philippines and taking many pleasure train trips. Never slowing down - you would often see Don riding his "Fat Tire" bike on trails as late as 74 years of age - when he moved to Kimberley and then on to Fernie for his final adventure. Don's passion for adventure and love of sports lives on in his kids and grandkids. He is survived by his children; Shawn (Lisa), Tisha (Bryce), Kyle (Heidi), his twin brother Gary (Toni) and his grandchildren Katie, Natalie, Logan, Cole and Hudson. A special thank you to the caregivers and nurses at Rocky Mountain View in Fernie BC - we are very grateful for their care and kindness. There will be a celebration of life in Jasper, Alberta to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada.





