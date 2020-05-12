Donald McLarty November 22, 1926 Neepawa, Manitoba - April 4, 2020 Quesnel, B.C.



Don died peacefully at home in the loving care of his wife, Marlene and son Grant. The family moved to Quesnel in 1974 when he came to work as the electrician for Quesnel Airport. Transferred to Prince George Airport in 1984, serving as Electrical Foreman until his retirement in 1991. Don returned to Quesnel, to the place he loved. To gardening and contentment. Much loved and greatly missed. A celebration of life will follow.

