Donald "Richard" Johns passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019 with his wife, Yvonne, by his side. Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years Yvonne; daughter Vickie (Keith) Keira, Ryder; son, Jason (Susan) Asa, Ezra, Silas, step granddaughter, Chloe and her son, Obadiah; sisters and brother, June (Bob), Judith (Duane), Ruth, Bob (Sharon), Peggy and their families. Richard was a skilled heavy duty mechanic who enjoyed reading, golfing, hunting and fishing. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Richard's name may be made to Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019
