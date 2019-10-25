Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wilson. View Sign Obituary

Donald Robert Wilson

April 6, 1960-

October 10, 2019



Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Predeceased by mom, Maryann, and sister, Sherry Jordan.

Don passed away on October 10, 2019 after a short battle with his illness.

He is survived by his father Donald Wilson Sr., brother-in-law George Jordan. nephew Rob (Teresa), Braydon and Daven. Nephew James (Tara), Jackson, Julia and Jenna.

Don holds a special place in his cousin Cindy's heart. Her husband Kelvin Tucker, their children, Riley, Jes and Gen and their children will miss him dearly at every family function. Don will also be sadly missed by his Aimhi staff, managers and many many other family members and friends.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019

