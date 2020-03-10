Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donalda Knox. View Sign Obituary

KNOX (Leeson), Donalda May



Aug 31, 1923 - Mar 2, 2020



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Donalda May Knox. Mom went peacefully to be with her Savior on March 2, 2020 at the Health Care Centre in Brooks, Alberta. She was born August 31, 1923 at her home in rural Saskatchewan. She was 96 years old. She has gone bravely into eternity, looking forward to many happy reunions.

Predeceased by her parents Joseph Henry (Harry) Leeson and Hazel Della (McNevin), 11 siblings, husband John Allen Munro Knox, daughter Linda Patricia Knox, grandchildren Norman Charles Shaw Jr, Donald James Shaw, James John Edward Knox, Christle Alexis Kucheravy, great grandchildren Shanna Lee Lortie, Carl Ronald Hanson, son's-in-law Robert Blackwell and Wilfred Bourque.

A long-time resident of Prince George from 1948 to 2000, she retired to Chase for several years. Mom was an avid musician, and played in numerous bands in Prince George, Vanderhoof and Chase, BC over a sixty-year time span. She was self taught and played the guitar and the piano, as well as enjoying several other instruments. She also enjoyed serving as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years at the First Baptist Church in Prince George and worked as a Nurses Aid at an extended care hospital.

Survived by her children: Karen (Grant) Hommy, April (Norman) Shaw, Donald Knox, Della Bourque, Jane Blackwell, James Knox, Carol Knox, Dennis Knox and numerous grandchildren.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Brooks Health Care Centre.

