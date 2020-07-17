Donn Lichacz
March 30, 1952 - July 13, 2020
Donn passed away July 13th in a tragic accident. Predeceased by his parents Dominick & Thelma and brother Robert. He is survived by brother Ken (Rita), sister-in-law Marilyn, nephew James (Isabel) Delorme, great nephew Jonathan, great niece Sophia and his special lady Teddi Ann. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. For service details and information please call Dorrinda McConachie 250-963-9484. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 17, 2020.