Donn Lichacz



March 30, 1952 - July 13, 2020



Donn passed away July 13th in a tragic accident. Predeceased by his parents Dominick & Thelma and brother Robert. He is survived by brother Ken (Rita), sister-in-law Marilyn, nephew James (Isabel) Delorme, great nephew Jonathan, great niece Sophia and his special lady Teddi Ann. He is also survived by many relatives and friends. For service details and information please call Dorrinda McConachie 250-963-9484. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.



