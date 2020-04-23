Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Bosnich. View Sign Obituary

Donna Marie Bosnich April 6, 1942 - April 9, 2020 After many years of struggling with health issues, Donna passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Not only was Donna a fabulous cook, she was always thinking of family and friends, who were made welcome any time they visited. Always generous, Donna shared with everyone she could, whenever possible. Though Donna required substantial medical attention over the last 2 years, she was incredibly blessed to be cared for by nurses that were so amazing they became like family. You will always be in our hearts Janice, Kathleen, Kat and Erika. Many thanks as well to the beautiful home care staff that treated Donna so gently at every visit. Donna was predeceased by her parents and sister Colleen, and will be mourned by her remaining siblings Jean, Diane, and Clifford, her husband Bill of 55 years, her children Kathleen and Guy, her numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. Rest in peace, my Love. -Bill A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please love and support every nurse and home care worker you meet.





After many years of struggling with health issues, Donna passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Not only was Donna a fabulous cook, she was always thinking of family and friends, who were made welcome any time they visited. Always generous, Donna shared with everyone she could, whenever possible. Though Donna required substantial medical attention over the last 2 years, she was incredibly blessed to be cared for by nurses that were so amazing they became like family. You will always be in our hearts Janice, Kathleen, Kat and Erika. Many thanks as well to the beautiful home care staff that treated Donna so gently at every visit. Donna was predeceased by her parents and sister Colleen, and will be mourned by her remaining siblings Jean, Diane, and Clifford, her husband Bill of 55 years, her children Kathleen and Guy, her numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please love and support every nurse and home care worker you meet. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close