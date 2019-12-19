Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Ramsay. View Sign Obituary

Doreen Ramsay



March 30, 1931 - December 9, 2019







The family of Doreen Ramsay are very sad to say goodbye to Our Mom / Gramma



Doreen passed away peacefully at PG Hospice house in the early morning of Dec 9th. We are all missing her deeply.



Born March 30, 1931 , Earned her angel wings December 9, 2019

Predeceased by husband David.



Survived by sons, David, Don (Linda), Doug (Faye), Rick (Sylvia), daughter, Lynn (Danny)all of their children, and grand children.



Thank you to PG Hospice house for taking such wonderful care of our mom/gramma in her final days and making it as comfortable as possible for her and her family.



