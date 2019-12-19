Doreen Ramsay
March 30, 1931 - December 9, 2019
The family of Doreen Ramsay are very sad to say goodbye to Our Mom / Gramma
Doreen passed away peacefully at PG Hospice house in the early morning of Dec 9th. We are all missing her deeply.
Born March 30, 1931 , Earned her angel wings December 9, 2019
Predeceased by husband David.
Survived by sons, David, Don (Linda), Doug (Faye), Rick (Sylvia), daughter, Lynn (Danny)all of their children, and grand children.
Thank you to PG Hospice house for taking such wonderful care of our mom/gramma in her final days and making it as comfortable as possible for her and her family.
There will be no service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019