It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doreen St. Germain. She was born in Glasyn, Saskatchewan on August 19, 1950 and passed away October 12, 2019 in Prince George, BC. She is survived by husband, Garry; brother, Don (Helga); nieces; nephews and many friends. Doreen was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Emma Dyck and brother, Wayne. Until we meet again. No service by request. "For Thine is the Kingdom, and the Power and the Glory forever. Amen"
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019