JOHNSON, Dori-Lyn Mar. 10, 1961- Jun. 5, 2019 It is with broken hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and best friend... Dori-Lyn Johnson. Dori fought a courageous two year battle against cancer that revealed a character that grew stronger with each new challenge that she faced. Her fight was an inspiration to all of us. Dori leaves behind her greatest love and husband of 28 years, Harley Green. She will be lovingly remembered by her stepfather Jake, brother Duane (Jen), sister Dawn (Doug) many nieces, nephews and their children. Her loving mother Judy Thiessen, predeceased her on January 3, 2018. Dori also leaves behind a vast spectrum of friends who were all drawn to her infectious smile, sense of humour and dynamic personality. She loved her dog Joey and dearly departed pets Jessie and JJ. Dori will always be the sunshine in our lives. Not a day will go by without her being missed. A celebration of life for Dori will be held at VanDusen Gardens, on September 15, 2019 from 1200 to 4 P.M. There will be a Celebration at the BX Pub July 27 at 5pm.





