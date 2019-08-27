Doris Harvena Catherine Price December 24, 1937 to August 21, 2019 Doris Price (nee Ter Haar) (born Stewart) is survived by daughters Lydia (Jack), Chris (Jim), Lisbeth (Norm), Wendy (Eddy) & Katina. She was known as Gram to her 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Jeffery Ter Haar. A celebration of Doris's life is planned for Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00pm, at Elder Citizens' Recreation Centre, 1692 10th Ave, Prince George. Please join us afterwards for refreshments and sandwiches. In lieu of flowers please give a donation to Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019