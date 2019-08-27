Doris Price (12/24/1937 - 08/21/2019)
Obituary

Doris Harvena Catherine Price December 24, 1937 to August 21, 2019 Doris Price (nee Ter Haar) (born Stewart) is survived by daughters Lydia (Jack), Chris (Jim), Lisbeth (Norm), Wendy (Eddy) & Katina. She was known as Gram to her 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Jeffery Ter Haar. A celebration of Doris's life is planned for Saturday August 31, 2019 at 1:00pm, at Elder Citizens' Recreation Centre, 1692 10th Ave, Prince George. Please join us afterwards for refreshments and sandwiches. In lieu of flowers please give a donation to Hospice House.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
