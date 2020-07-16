1/1
Doris Zenuik
07/31/1929 - 06/16/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zenuik, Doris Olive July 31, 1929 - June 18, 2020 Doris Zenuik (née Mailhoit) was born in Edmonton, Alberta and passed away peacefully in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 90. Predeceased by her husbands, Alex MacKenzie, Paul Berg, and William Zenuik, and her son-in-laws, Bruno Banzer and Richard Baer. Doris is survived by her children Sandra Banzer, Trish Baer, and Michael Berg (Lucretia); her grandchildren Teri Mugford (Rick), Christopher Baer (Jessica) and Matthew Baer; her great grandchildren Scott and Shelby Mugford; and her great-great-grandson Liam Mugford. Doris enjoyed knitting, gardening and watching Canucks hockey games. She was very disappointed when the recent NHL season was cancelled. A celebration of life will be held for Doris at a future date TBA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.firstmemorialsaanich.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved