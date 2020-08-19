JOHNSTON, Dorothy Alice (Nee:Warkentin)



March 1, 1937 -

August 5, 2020



It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our mother Dorothy Alice Johnston, of Prince George, BC on August 5, 2020, at the age of 83 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Cheryl (Robert), John (Maureen), Vicki (David), and Scott (Makiko); grandchildren: Connor, Rachel, Rebecca, Morgan, Erin (Ryan), Nathan (Candace), Zachary, Maya, Mona and Tori; great grandchild: Aubrey; brother, Alfred (Mary Lou) Warkentin and sister, Phyllis (Hank) Peters; as well as many relatives and friends.

She will also be dearly missed by her close friend Kathy Lee, and her friends at the Auxiliary to University Hospital of Northern BC.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, John (Ted) Johnston; sisters, Florence Nickel, Carolyn Brigden, Edna Siemens, Eleanor O'Donnell; brother, Elmer Warkentin; and her parents, Maria and Abraham Warkentin.

Dorothy was born in Dalmeny, Saskatchewan, 6th of eight children to Maria and Abraham Warkentin. The family moved to Abbotsford, BC in 1944 where many fond memories of the family farm were made. After Dorothy graduated from high school she joined the Royal Canadian Air Force, and worked clerical assignments across Canada. She loved jiving in her younger days, who knew! After her term with the RCAF, Dorothy moved to Prince George, BC, met her husband Ted, and the rest is history. Dorothy led a quiet life focused on her family, and worked as a court recorder/stenographer for many years. One of Dorothy's guilty pleasures was Bingo! Dorothy lived for a time in Field, BC where Yoho National Park left an indelible mark on her soul - "the most beautiful place she had ever seen". In 2019, Dorothy took a bucket list trip to Newfoundland with her son Scott as guide and caregiver.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with due consideration for Covid-19 safety measures.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the:



Prince George Hospice Society, http://www.hospiceprincegeorge.ca/donate/give-today/



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Prince George Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during Dorothy's stay. Truly, the dedication of the staff and the facility itself are beyond words.



