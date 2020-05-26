Dorothy Colebank
1918 - 2020
Dorothy Colebank

September 28,1918 -
May 18,2020


Dorothy was born and raised in Vernon, BC. She married Rupert Colebank in 1940 and they moved to Hixon in 1951 where they raised their 12 children. They lived in Quesnel until Rupert's passing in 1990 then Dorothy moved to Ashcroft in 2004. She had many happy years in Ashcroft living independently until 2016 when she had a stroke which necessitated her moving into the Gemstone care facility in March 2017.
She is survived by all 12 of her children, Barbara Laviolette (Rae), Phyllis Giesinger, Diane Colebank, Donald Colebank (Margaret), Wayne Colebank, Betty Morrison (Stan), Linda Switzer (Ted), David Colebank (Marlene), Chris Colebank (Brenda), Evelyn Gouin (Paul), Keith Colebank (Carleen), Karen Colebank(Bob), 27 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss her.
She is predeceased by her husband Rupert Colebank, her Mother and Father, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and son-in-law Ambrose Geisinger. She passed away peacefully at Gemstone on May 18, 2020 with 2 of her daughters by her side. There will be no service at this time due to Covid-19.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.schoeningfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to Schoening Funeral Home 250-374-1454

Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 26, 2020.
