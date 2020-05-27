Lamb, Dorothy Emmaline

The family of Dorothy Emmaline (Anderson) Lamb announces her passing on the evening of May 20, 2020. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Gordon, son Randall and infant daughter Donna. She is survived by her daughter Joan (Gordon) Botten, son Doug (Bonnie), brother Robert Anderson, grandchildren Kirsten (Trevor), Shawn (Nicole), Alan, Darren (Danielle), Phillip (Shay), Devon (Tracey) and ten great grandchildren.

Dorothy was born in Prince George and remained a resident all her life. Her father, Robert Anderson arrived in Prince George in 1912 and her mother Minnie followed at the end of WW1. Dorothy graduated from Baron Byng High School and began work for Proppe Lumber Co. In 1948, she married Gordon Lamb. They first lived in the Island Cache near the family's sawmill, W. Lamb and Sons Lumber. She lived a pioneer life for several years including living in the winter logging camp on the Nechako River. In 1959, the family moved to their new home which was built for her by her husband where Dorothy lived for over sixty years. In retirement Dorothy and Gordon enjoyed summers in Prince George and spent several winters in Arizona until his death in 1998.

Dorothy was a member of the Easter Star. She was involved in volunteer work for many years, starting with girl guides, then over 40 years with the Hospital Auxiliary. When she could no longer go into the Hospital Thrift Store, she volunteered her time sorting and carding many thousands of buttons to be sold at the store.

In her later years, Dorothy enjoyed her home, family and many friends. She always had numerous visitors. She enjoyed spending time on her iPad keeping in touch with friends, researching information and enjoying puzzle games.

Dorothy was considered to be a kind and loving lady by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and many other people she came in contact with over her 98 years.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In memory of Dorothy, donations to the Prince George Hospice House will be appreciated.

