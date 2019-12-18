DOROTHY REVELL
November 3, 1930 - December 13, 2019
Dorothy passed away peacefully in the evening of December 13 at the UHNBC in Prince George, BC. She is predeceased by her loving husband Gerry who passed 12 years prior. Dorothy is survived and will be greatly missed by her son Steve, daughter Kay North, granddaughter Leah Baker (Derek) and granddaughter Lauren Donnelly. Family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice Staff who provided such excellent care of Dorothy during her final weeks.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 26, 2019