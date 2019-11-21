Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Dorothy Alvina Wood



April 16,1929-November 16,2019



With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved WIFE, MOTHER, MOTHER- IN LAW, GRANDMOTHER, GREAT GRANDMOTHER, SISTER, AUNT, and FRIEND. She was the best of all these things to all of us.



She will be dearly missed by her loving husband and favorite dance partner of 73yrs. Delbert (Deb) Wood, her 6 children, " all on pension" she would jokingly say: Donald (Gail), Diana (Brian) Bailey, Darryl, Dolores Vickers, Doreen MacDermott (Vic), and David (Barb). Also, her 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, who will dearly miss her. Siblings: Lena Shep , Neil (Sue) McDermid and in-laws Shirley Mcdermid and John Wood. Not to forget the numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Emma and Donald McDermid, siblings: Christina Lofting, Ken, Art, and Willie McDermid and Grace Warn, and son-in-law Von Vickers.



She was born and raised in Wildwood Alberta, married Deb and started their family in Whitecourt. In 1965 they packed up the kids and moved Prince George, and she was here until her final days. She was well known for her time working at KFC and Pine Valley Golf Course, also her need to feed everyone and her delicious jams.



The family would like to extend deepest appreciation to the wonderful and caring nurses and staff of the I.M.U. and to Dr. Schokking, Dr. Enos and Dr. Serwa. Thank You so much.



