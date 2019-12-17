Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Branton. View Sign Obituary

We are so deeply saddened to be announcing the passing of our beloved Douglas Everett Branton.

Doug passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born November 28, 1963 in Vernon, BC.

Doug is survived by his daughter Kelsey Faye and his granddaughter Aubrey Jillian - Dad and Grandpa will be missed dearly by them. He loved you to the "Moon" and back.

Doug is also survived by his 6 sisters: Katherine, Dianna, Cheryl, Charlene, Lillian and Pauline as well as his Brother Bill. We will miss him with all of our hearts. Doug's Uncle Vic and all of his cousins and his many nieces and nephews, will miss him as well.

Doug was predeceased by his older Brother, David (1976) and his Mom and Dad, Patricia (2014) and David (2018).

Doug loved the bush and was happiest when it surrounded him. When the moss began to grow beneath his feet, it was time to move on. His dog, Bear, was his constant companion; "the stories that Bear could tell us".

Thirty plus years ago, Doug went looking for the elusive mushroom - he was hooked for the rest of his life. Doug was always onto his next greatest adventure, some accomplished, some not. But these setbacks never kept him from moving on to the next one. Through his "mushroom adventures", Doug developed many life-long friends.

Doug's 2nd family includes his friends from these notorious adventures. We have listened too many of his stories of each of you.

For this, we are forever grateful - for his friends, that we have met, and for those that we haven't.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, as well, at this time of sadness.

Doug's greatest legacy was his love and kindness for his family and friends. We are all blessed to have been part of Doug's life.

Upon leaving or hanging up, Doug would say "I love you the same today, as I did yesterday".

And we would say "I know you do Doug. I love you too."

Dad would say "I was going to phone Doug today, but I didn't know what tree to phone".

We will miss Doug's laughter and humour. Not to mention his stories. Doug has left a piece of himself with each of us.

"We will never be the same because of you, but we will never be the same without you."

Doug's Celebration of Life will be on May 23, 2020 (May Long Weekend) in Prince George, BC. We will spread the news when we get closer, with the location. Doug's family would love for all of you to join us at this time. We will each come with our own stories and share in Doug's love for each of us. Doug's obituary can be viewed online @ Prince George Citizen/Obituaries and The Terrace Standard/Obituaries. We are so deeply saddened to be announcing the passing of our beloved Douglas Everett Branton.Doug passed away on November 29, 2019. He was born November 28, 1963 in Vernon, BC.Doug is survived by his daughter Kelsey Faye and his granddaughter Aubrey Jillian - Dad and Grandpa will be missed dearly by them. He loved you to the "Moon" and back.Doug is also survived by his 6 sisters: Katherine, Dianna, Cheryl, Charlene, Lillian and Pauline as well as his Brother Bill. We will miss him with all of our hearts. Doug's Uncle Vic and all of his cousins and his many nieces and nephews, will miss him as well.Doug was predeceased by his older Brother, David (1976) and his Mom and Dad, Patricia (2014) and David (2018).Doug loved the bush and was happiest when it surrounded him. When the moss began to grow beneath his feet, it was time to move on. His dog, Bear, was his constant companion; "the stories that Bear could tell us".Thirty plus years ago, Doug went looking for the elusive mushroom - he was hooked for the rest of his life. Doug was always onto his next greatest adventure, some accomplished, some not. But these setbacks never kept him from moving on to the next one. Through his "mushroom adventures", Doug developed many life-long friends.Doug's 2nd family includes his friends from these notorious adventures. We have listened too many of his stories of each of you.For this, we are forever grateful - for his friends, that we have met, and for those that we haven't.Our thoughts and prayers are with you, as well, at this time of sadness.Doug's greatest legacy was his love and kindness for his family and friends. We are all blessed to have been part of Doug's life.Upon leaving or hanging up, Doug would say "I love you the same today, as I did yesterday".And we would say "I know you do Doug. I love you too."Dad would say "I was going to phone Doug today, but I didn't know what tree to phone".We will miss Doug's laughter and humour. Not to mention his stories. Doug has left a piece of himself with each of us."We will never be the same because of you, but we will never be the same without you."Doug's Celebration of Life will be on May 23, 2020 (May Long Weekend) in Prince George, BC. We will spread the news when we get closer, with the location. Doug's family would love for all of you to join us at this time. We will each come with our own stories and share in Doug's love for each of us. Doug's obituary can be viewed online @ Prince George Citizen/Obituaries and The Terrace Standard/Obituaries. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close