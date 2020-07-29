DOUG SEAWARD



Aug 18, 1954 - Jul 25, 2020



Doug was born in Come By Chance Newfoundland on August 18, 1954. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2020. He left behind to mourn his wife of 47 years; Val, his children; Natalie (Trevor), Karla (Matt), grandchildren; Jocelyn (Nick), and Vivian, his mother Phyllis and brothers; Dan (Teresa), Craig (Sharron), Rod (Rhonda), sister; Cyndi (Richard), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his father Fraser in 2017.

Doug worked on the Railway for almost 40 years and retired as an Engineer in 2013.

Doug will be deeply missed.



Please contact the family for service details as there will be limited seating during these unprecedented times. The service will also be available livestream online at www.sapg.ca on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00pm (Pacific Time). In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's society of B.C. or PG Salvation Army food bank.



Life is like a mountain railroad

