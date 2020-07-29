1/1
Doug Seaward
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doug's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOUG SEAWARD

Aug 18, 1954 - Jul 25, 2020

Doug was born in Come By Chance Newfoundland on August 18, 1954. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2020. He left behind to mourn his wife of 47 years; Val, his children; Natalie (Trevor), Karla (Matt), grandchildren; Jocelyn (Nick), and Vivian, his mother Phyllis and brothers; Dan (Teresa), Craig (Sharron), Rod (Rhonda), sister; Cyndi (Richard), and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his father Fraser in 2017.
Doug worked on the Railway for almost 40 years and retired as an Engineer in 2013.
Doug will be deeply missed.

Please contact the family for service details as there will be limited seating during these unprecedented times. The service will also be available livestream online at www.sapg.ca on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00pm (Pacific Time). In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's society of B.C. or PG Salvation Army food bank.

Life is like a mountain railroad

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 29, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Robert Reid
Friend
July 29, 2020
Condolences to the Seward family.Doug was a great guy. We enjoyed his great wit. He always made us laugh.
Ray moyle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved