Douglas Charles Framst Dec 6, 1967-May 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Douglas Framst, of Prince George, BC. He is survived by his wife Pam Flagel; his children Katrina and Alexander Framst and their mother Wendy Framst; his mother Louise (Etzerza) Framst; his sister Cyndi Framst and her husband Dale Lamberton; his sister Kathryn Owen and her husband Tyler Owen and their two children Ellie and Oliver Owen; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A celebration of Douglas's life will take place on Saturday, June 15th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Lheidli T'enneh Uda dune Baiyoh (House of Ancestors) at 355 Vancouver Street, Prince George, BC. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be created. Details to be available at a later time.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 1 to June 2, 2019